Pune: NSUI Demands 10% Maratha Reservation In Savitribai Phule Pune University Faculty Recruitment

SPPU's Main Building | sppu.digitaluniversity

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has raised a demand for the inclusion of a 10% Maratha reservation in the faculty recruitment process for 111 professor posts at Savitribai Phule Pune University after the state government's decision to implement a 10 percent Maratha reservation.

In a press note, Akshay Kambale, Secretary of NSUI (Maharashtra), addressed the demand to provide opportunities for economically disadvantaged Maratha candidates to become faculty members.

Kambale stated, "We urge the university administration to rectify the advertisement immediately and extend the application deadline by one month. This will benefit many deserving Maratha applicants."

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Kamble said, "We have submitted our demands to higher officials of the university. If they do not implement it by March 23, we will stage a protest against the faculty."

This comes days after, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) decided that all required procedures will be followed for implementing the Maratha reservation before initiating the PhD admission process. Given that several pre-admission exams, including the UPSC examination, are scheduled for April, the SPPU has decided to conduct the PhD pre-admission examination in May this year.