Pune: Nitin Gadkari Opens New Chandni Chowk Flyover In City To Reduce Traffic Jams

Pune: Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, opened the brand-new Chandni Chowk Flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway on Saturday. This is a really important development for Pune, as it will help reduce the traffic problems in the Chandni Chowk area.

This flyover project has been talked about for a long time, and now it's finally finished. It's a part of making Pune's roads better, especially around Chandni Chowk. This flyover is almost 17 kilometers long and it cost ₹865 crore. This will make it easier for people to travel in and out of Pune, which will help with the traffic.

"Today, we opened the Chandni Chowk flyover and interchange project, which is about 16 kilometers long. This includes a special part called the Chandni Chowk Interchange, which is about 2.2 kilometers long. This will help solve the traffic problem we've had in Pune for a long time," Gadkari said.

This flyover has roads on both sides of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway. They made it so that you can go in eight different directions from the same place. This will make it easier to get around Pune and go to different places in the city.

Work complete after long delay

The Chandni Chowk flyover was supposed to be finished in 2021, but it took longer because of some difficulties, like getting the land they needed. Along with the flyover, they also built four more bridges, made one passage under the road wider, and added two new passages under the road. All of these things together will help make sure that the roads around Chandni Chowk are not so crowded.

Nitin Gadkari also wants the people of Pune to be a part of naming this flyover. He asked Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil to suggest a name for it. He said he will agree with whatever name they choose. This shows that everyone is working together to make Pune better.

