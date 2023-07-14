Pune: Chandani Chowk Flyover Set to Open On August 12 |

The construction of the new flyover at Chandani Chowk reached a significant milestone and it will be inaugurated on August 12, said Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

After the visit, Patil said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to the people of Pune is materializing as the construction of the flyover at Chandni Chowk, undertaken by the National Highway Authority, nears completion. This significant infrastructure project aims to address the long-standing issue of traffic congestion on the city's highways. Personally inspecting the site today, I observed the progress made on this crucial initiative. The introduction of the new flyover is expected to bring much-needed relief to Pune residents, effectively resolving the persistent problem of traffic jams for those traveling on the highways."

Pune Collector reviewed construction on Tuesday

Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh inspected the flyover and road works being done by the National Highway Authority at NDA Chowk (Chandni Chowk) on Tuesday.

He directed the officials to complete the flyover and road work at Chandni Chowk which is in the final stage.

The flyover will provide a shorter route for commuters travelling from NDA, Bavdhan, Mulshi, and Kothrud, easing their daily commute. The final stage of the flyover construction at the main chowk of the highway is currently underway.

Incorporating advanced construction technology, the flyover project involves the installation of 10 girders and then cement railings.The completion of the Chandani Chowk flyover, which was initially scheduled for April, had faced yet another delay. Last year in October, an old bridge at the site was demolished due to severe traffic congestion, even causing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to experience delays while travelling from Mumbai to Satara. The project was originally planned to be completed by August 2021 but encountered various obstacles such as land acquisition, traffic management, and the impact of the ongoing pandemic. The deadline was subsequently shifted to January and then to May, but unfortunately, it has been further delayed until July-August.

