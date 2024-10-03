Pune: NICMAR University to Hold Historic First Convocation Ceremony on October 4 |

NICMAR University is gearing up for a historic moment with the inauguration of its 1st Convocation Ceremony, scheduled to take place on Friday (October 4, 2024) at the university’s Main Auditorium.

This highly anticipated event will celebrate the academic achievements of 790 graduating students, who will receive degrees across various disciplines, along with six top-performing students being awarded gold medals for their outstanding achievements.

Adding to the ceremony’s significance, Shri Ajit Gulabchand, Chairman of NICMAR’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, will be present as the Chief Guest.

Known for his influential role in India's infrastructure sector, Shri Gulabchand is expected to deliver an inspirational speech, imparting valuable insights and encouragement to the graduates as they embark on their professional journeys.

The ceremony, which will commence at 10:00 AM, is expected to be a grand occasion, drawing an esteemed gathering of students, faculty, and university dignitaries.

Dr. Anil Kashyap, President of NICMAR University, Pune, said, "As NICMAR University celebrates this milestone, the institution continues to build on its strong reputation for producing industry-ready professionals who are well-equipped to make a significant impact in their respective fields."

Dr. Sushma Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor, NICMAR University, Pune, stated that the 1st Convocation Ceremony marks a new chapter for NICMAR University as it cements its role as a premier institution dedicated to academic excellence and industry innovation in the CRIP Sector (i.e., Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Project Management Sector). Further, she stated that the key highlight would be the convocation speech of the Chief Guest Shri Ajit Gulabchand, Chairman of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Shri Ajit Gulabchand is expected to shed light on the evolving demands of the industry and the role NICMAR graduates play in shaping its future.

"His address will focus on the importance of leadership, innovation, and adaptability in the fast-changing landscape of construction and project management," said Dr. Kulkarni.

Dr. Prashant Dave, Registrar, NICMAR University, said, "The conferring of degrees and gold medals will be the most sought-after event of the day among students and parents, recognizing the academic excellence of the top performers from the university’s various programs."

"It's a proud moment for parents and faculty members to witness their wards passing out from this University with flying colors," said Dr. Dave.

Dr. Adinath Damale, Controller of Examination, NICMAR University, Pune, informed about the graduating batch and mentioned that among those set to be honored are:

- Lakshmanan J – MBA (Advanced Construction Management) – CGPA: 9.93

- Patgar Ravindra Narayan – MBA (Advanced Project Management) – CGPA: 9.83

- Bonde Kunal Shantaram – MBA (Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure Management) – CGPA: 9.69

- Vipul Bhalde – PGP (Quantity Surveying & Contracts Management) – CGPA: 9.62

- Prajapati Shivprasad Barakhuram – PGP (Quantity Surveying & Contracts Management) – CGPA: 9.79

- Chovatiya Shrenil Vijaybhai – PGP (Management of Family Owned Construction Business) – CGPA: 10.00