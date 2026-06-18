Pune: NGT Issues Notice To PMC, PMRDA Over Non-Compliance In Ramnadi Pollution Case | www.greentribunal.gov.in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, Pune, has admitted an execution application alleging non-compliance with its earlier directions aimed at preventing pollution of the Ramnadi and has issued notices to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), PMRDA, Zilla Parishad and other concerned authorities.

The execution application was filed by environmental activist and advocate Krunnal Ghaare, seeking enforcement of the Tribunal's earlier order in Original Application No. 52 of 2023. The application contends that despite the expiry of the six-month deadline granted by the Tribunal, several key directions have not been implemented, leading to continued discharge of untreated sewage into the river.

In its order dated June 11, 2026, the NGT observed that the applicant had alleged non-compliance with its previous directions and admitted the execution application. The Tribunal directed the respondents to file their reply affidavits within four weeks. The matter has been posted for further hearing on June 24.

In its earlier judgment, the Tribunal had directed PMC and other authorities to establish drainage infrastructure in newly merged villages, provide sewage treatment facilities, prevent untreated domestic wastewater from entering Ramnadi through stormwater drains, stop discharge from underground drainage lines unless treated, and prevent dumping of solid waste along the riverbanks.

According to the execution application, significant portions of these directions remain unimplemented despite the passage of the stipulated time.

Commenting on the development, Advocate Krunnal Ghaare said that while PMC has undertaken some work and progress has been made, substantial work remains pending.

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He claimed that even after nearly 25 years of the PVPIT-Bavdhan area being part of the PMC limits, a comprehensive sewage network is yet to be established. He further alleged that PMRDA, the Zilla Parishad, and the Bhugaon and Bhukum gram panchayats have also failed to put adequate sewage treatment systems in place, resulting in untreated sewage continuing to flow into the Ramnadi.