Pune: NHAI Strengthens Monsoon Preparedness On NH-48 With Robust Emergency Response System | Sourced

Pune: Ahead of the monsoon season, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a comprehensive range of preparedness measures along the Pune–Satara section of National Highway 48 (NH-48) to ensure safe, smooth and uninterrupted travel for commuters.

The preventive maintenance and safety initiatives have been carried out across the 141-km six-lane corridor connecting Pune and Satara, with a focus on minimising disruptions caused by heavy rainfall, waterlogging, poor visibility, slope failures and other weather-related challenges.

As part of the pre-monsoon drive, NHAI has completed bituminous concrete overlay and pavement repair works to improve road quality and protect the carriageway from rain-induced damage. Thermoplastic lane markings have also been refreshed to enhance visibility for motorists during adverse weather conditions.

To prevent water accumulation on the highway, extensive cleaning and desilting of side drains, median drains, culverts, bridges and other drainage infrastructure have been undertaken, ensuring the efficient flow of stormwater throughout the corridor.

Read Also FDA Suspends Pune University Refectory Licence Over Food Safety Violations; Students Welcome Action

The authority has also inspected and maintained critical road safety infrastructure, including signboards, crash barriers, guardrails, retaining walls and vulnerable hill slopes. Tree pruning, vegetation clearance and cleaning of catch-water drains have been carried out at sensitive locations to reduce the risk of falling branches, soil erosion and landslides during periods of intense rainfall.

In addition, road shoulders and median sections have been graded to facilitate better drainage and minimise water stagnation.

To bolster emergency response capabilities, NHAI has activated a robust Emergency Incident Management (EIM) system across the Pune–Satara stretch. The corridor is supported by 20 ambulances, five cranes, four route patrol vehicles, 12 fire stations and a network of 34 nearby hospitals, enabling swift response to accidents, vehicle breakdowns and weather-related emergencies.

Dedicated personnel and specialised equipment, including dewatering pumps, excavators, JCB machines, rollers, generators and water tankers, have also been strategically positioned along the route to address any monsoon-related contingencies without delay.

Furthermore, Variable Message Signs (VMS), cautionary advisories and public awareness campaigns have been deployed to educate motorists on safe driving practices during the rainy season and to provide real-time information on road conditions.

Through these proactive measures, NHAI aims to enhance commuter safety, improve highway resilience and ensure seamless travel on one of Maharashtra’s busiest transport corridors throughout the monsoon period.