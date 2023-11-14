 Pune News: Knife-Wielding Robbers Steal ₹29,000 From Petrol Pump On Lohegaon-Wagholi Road
The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the pump to identify the robbers and their vehicles

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Pune News: Knife-Wielding Robbers Steal ₹29,000 From Petrol Pump On Lohegaon-Wagholi Road | File Photo

Four masked robbers wielding knives, stormed into a fuel station office on Lohegaon-Wagholi road around 11:20pm on Saturday, making off with ₹29,000 in cash after threatening the attendants.

Rahul Pingle (24), an employee, lodged a complaint with the Vimantal police on Sunday. According to the FIR, the armed assailants threatened Pingle and his three colleagues with sharp weapons. They also destroyed the cellphones of Pingle and his colleagues, looted ₹9,140 from an employee's pocket, and seized ₹19,730 from the office drawer before fleeing the scene.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the pump to identify the robbers and their vehicles.

A case has been filed at the Vimantal police station under Sections 392, 427, 452, and 34 of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

