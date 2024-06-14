Pune News: AAP Protests Against Installation of Smart Meters | Sourced

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Pune unit organised a protest outside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's (MSEDCL) headquarters in Rasta Peth on Thursday, voicing their opposition to the installation of smart meters in the city.

सर्वसामान्यांची लूट करणाऱ्या स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटरच्या विरोधात महावितरण पुणे झोनच्या अभियंत्यांना निवेदन दिले.

यावेळी स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटर बसविण्याची सक्ती केल्यास तीव्र आंदोलनाचा इशारा देण्यात आला. या आंदोलनात आम आदमी पार्टीचे पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ते मोठ्या संख्येने उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/w7A6aawUHR — Ajit Phatake Patil (@AjitPhatake) June 13, 2024

In a statement, the party alleged, "The government is deceiving citizens by installing smart prepaid meters to benefit certain industrialists. Their focus is solely on exploiting the public, rather than addressing the persistent power outages plaguing the city." The party further claimed that the installation of smart meters is a massive scam.

AAP leader Ajit Phatake Patil remarked, "While states like Delhi and Punjab provide free electricity, it is a travesty that ordinary citizens in Maharashtra are burdened with the highest electricity rates."

Sudarshan Jagdale, the Pune City chief of AAP, added, "The government has introduced this scheme solely to siphon money from the common people and line Adani's pockets. We will not permit the installation of smart meters in Pune."

Mukund Kirdat, AAP State Spokesperson, alleged, "The estimated cost of the meter is ₹6,000, but the tender has been awarded for ₹12,000. This additional cost will ultimately be borne by the public."

Meanwhile, the MSEDCL has decided to first install these meters in its offices and staff quarters before replicating the process elsewhere. The installation will commence soon. In the Pune Circle, there are a total of 320 staff quarters and 250 MSEDCL offices.

After installing smart meters at its offices and staff quarters, the MSEDCL will begin installing them for consumers. Currently, the MSEDCL has provided both prepaid and postpaid options. Later, MSEDCL may decide to offer only the prepaid option. These smart meters ensure accurate electricity usage records, unlike conventional meters that can provide incorrect readings. Consumers can track their usage on their mobile phones.