Pune: Newly Married Woman Dies By Suicide In Baner By Jumping From 11th Floor; Husband, In-Laws Booked | Representative image.

After alleged harassment over dowry, a 28-year-old newly married woman ended her life by jumping from the 11th floor of a residential building in Pune's Baner. The incident took place on February 19. In connection with the matter, the deceased’s father lodged an FIR at Baner Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Tejas Bembalkar (28), a resident of Peony Society, Yogi Park, Baner. Police have registered a case against her husband, Tejas Bembalkar, an IT engineer, and his family members for allegedly abetting her suicide and subjecting her to dowry harassment.

According to the police, Tejas and his family are natives of Parbhani and were residing in Pune in a rented flat in Baner. Ganga and Tejas’ marriage was fixed in May 2025, and the engagement ceremony was held on June 15, 2025, at Essencia Premier Hall in Wakad. The wedding took place on November 13, 2025, in Kalaburagi.

Ganga’s father, who is a professor from Kalaburagi, allegedly sold his plot of land to meet the wedding expenses after the groom’s family insisted on a grand venue to enhance their respect in society. Though they had initially claimed they did not want anything except the traditional ‘kanyadaan,’ the groom’s family allegedly began making demands for an expensive wedding venue, hotel arrangements, and other facilities.

During the engagement ceremony, the bride’s family presented customary gifts, including clothes and silver items. However, the groom’s mother allegedly insulted them publicly, calling the gifts inadequate and humiliating the bride’s family in front of guests.

The complaint further states that after marriage, Ganga was subjected to continuous mental harassment for not bringing sufficient dowry. She was allegedly asked to bring 21 tolas of gold from her parental home. During a meeting with her father in February, she reportedly informed him about the harassment but requested that he not confront her in-laws immediately.

On February 19, 2026, unable to bear the alleged harassment, Ganga reportedly jumped from the terrace of her residential building in Baner and ended her life. After her last rites, her family approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Chandrasekhar Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of Baner Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that a case has been registered against her husband Tejas Bembalkar, mother-in-law Ujjwala Bembalkar, father-in-law Shiva Bembalkar, and sister-in-law Riya Bembalkar, under relevant sections pertaining to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Police have recovered a suicide note, which has been sent for handwriting identification. After technical evidence is examined, action will be taken accordingly. The matter is under investigation.