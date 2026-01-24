Pune: Newly Elected BJP Corporator Mrunal Kamble's Brother Beaten Over Minor Dispute, Case Lodged Against 15 | Video Screengrab

Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Mrunal Kamble’s brother was beaten over a minor dispute regarding the installation of a banner in Pune’s Bhavani Peth. The Khadak Police have registered a case against 14 to 15 people in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Shantanu Pandurang alias Bapu Kamble (30, a resident of SRA Colony, Lohiyanagar, Mahatma Phule Peth) has filed a complaint at the Khadak Police Station. As per the complaint, on Thursday (January 22), at around 3:30 pm, Mrunal Kamble’s supporters were putting up banners in the Kashewadi area to thank voters after her victory.

At that time, supporters of Tushar Patil, the husband of newly elected BJP corporator Archana Patil, arrived at the spot. Shantanu Kamble was told not to put up banners in that area. The mob then brutally assaulted him with kicks and punches. Shantanu Kamble stated in his complaint that he was also threatened with death if he put up banners in Kashewadi again.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan visited the scene. Assistant Police Inspector Harshal Kadam is investigating the case.

Mrunal Kamble won from the ‘A’ seat in Ward No. 22 (Kashewadi–Dice Plot), while Archana Patil won from the ‘C’ seat of the same ward.