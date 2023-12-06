 Pune: Nephew Steals Over Rs 75 Lakhs In Cash, 59 Tola Gold, Silver From 70-Yr-Old Woman
Gunwanti Paraste
Updated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Pune: Nephew Steals Over Rs 75 Lakhs In Cash, 59 Tola Gold, Silver From 70-Yr-Old Woman

A Pune resident fell victim to a family betrayal as her nephew allegedly stole a significant sum of money and valuable jewellery from her. Vijaya Prakashchandra Darda, a 70-year-old resident of Shukrawar Peth, filed a complaint with the Khadak police station.

The accused, identified as Pritam Darda, reportedly took advantage of the trust placed in him by his aunt. Vishwas, Vijaya's husband, passed away in 2018, leaving her with the responsibility of the household. Allegedly, Pritam was given access to the house and entrusted with the keys to the cupboard.

Shockingly, Pritam is accused of embezzling Rs. 25.72 lakh in cash, as well as gold and silver jewellery weighing 59 tolas from the cupboard. Moreover, he allegedly exploited his uncle's mobile numbers to withdraw an additional Rs. 50 lakh from the bank account.

The police have registered a case based on Vijaya Prakashchandra Darda's complaint, and investigations are underway to bring the accused to justice.

