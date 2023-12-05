Pimpri-Chinchwad: 5 Skywalks Proposed To Connect PCMC Areas With Pune Metro Stations

Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge announced on Tuesday the proposal for five skywalks linking areas within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to stations along Pune Metro Line 1 (PCMC to Swargate route). "These strategically placed skywalks, within a 500-meter radius of the respective metro stations, aim to facilitate seamless pedestrian access across the railway line," he highlighted.

PMRDA has proposed a skyway to connect the Hinjawadi Metro station to various companies in the IT hub for last-mile connectivity.



Highlights:

◆ The string rail track structure will connect the Hinjawadi Metro station to IT companies in the hub and will have three stations.

◆… pic.twitter.com/6zFyqbppxq — Mahesh Landge (@maheshklandge) December 5, 2023

The proposed skywalks are intended to be located at Sant Tukaram Nagar to connect Pimpri Camp, Nashik Phata to connect Kasarwadi Railway Station and Pimple Saudagar, Kasarwadi to connect Keshav Nagar, Phugewadi to connect Pimple Gurav, and Dapodi to connect Dapodi Railway Station and the main Dapodi area, as per information provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

This initiative follows the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) proposal for a skyway linking the Hinjewadi Metro station to various IT companies in the hub for improved last-mile connectivity.

PMRDA officials recently announced a partnership with a private company to construct a pilot test track of 2.5km within a year. The elevated rail track structure aims to connect the Hinjewadi Metro station to IT firms in the hub, featuring three stations initially and extending to cover a total distance of 10km.