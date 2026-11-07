Pune: Neelam Gorhe Seeks Custody Of Payal Zambre's Daughter For Maternal Family, Promises Legal Follow-Up | FIle

Pune: MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe has sought custody of the young daughter of Payal Zambre, who died following alleged dowry harassment in Pune, for the child's maternal family. Gorhe said the child's safety and well-being could be at risk if she continued to stay with her paternal family.

Gorhe made the demand after visiting Payal's parents at their residence. She said the family should approach the court immediately to seek custody of the child. She also urged the Juvenile Justice Board to take an appropriate decision in the matter.

Payal Akshay Zambre, 34, a former IT professional, was found hanging at her flat in Mukund Nagar on Nov 2. Her family has alleged that she faced prolonged physical and mental harassment from her husband and in-laws over dowry.

Speaking to the media after meeting the family, Gorhe said the circumstances surrounding Payal's death were serious and required a thorough investigation.

She alleged that the death was linked to dowry harassment and abetment of suicide. However, she said the exact cause and circumstances would become clearer after examining the post-mortem report and other documents.

Gorhe Raises Concerns Over Child's Safety

Gorhe said the Women and Child Development Department should have taken the initiative to address the child's custody after Payal's death.

She advised the maternal family to approach the court without delay if the department had not taken the necessary steps.

"The environment at her in-laws' house is not safe, and the child may not receive the kindness and care she needs. I have requested that her custody be given to Payal's maternal family," Gorhe said.

Seeks Special Public Prosecutor, Plans to Challenge Bail

Gorhe said she would meet senior police officials and follow up on the appointment of a special public prosecutor for the case.

She said she had spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam regarding the matter.

Gorhe also said she would request the state government, the Chief Minister and the Law and Judiciary Department to examine the possibility of challenging bail granted to accused persons in other similar cases before higher courts.

She urged Payal's family not to lose hope because of the outcomes of other cases and assured them of continued follow-up with the Pune Police.

Gorhe to Raise Investigation Delays in December Session

Gorhe also referred to the death of Shilpa Sachin Gaware, 42, who died in Wakad in August 2026 after allegedly facing prolonged harassment during her marriage.

She said she would seek details from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner and concerned officials about the progress of the investigation.

Gorhe warned that she would raise cases involving delays in investigations during the Maharashtra Legislature's December winter session.

What Happened in Payal Zambre Death Case?

Payal's family has alleged that she faced years of harassment over dowry demands. They have also alleged that she was pressured to bring gold and transfer land belonging to her parental family. Her family further claimed that she was harassed over giving birth to a girl child.

Swargate Police registered a case under Sections 108, 85, 3(5), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Her husband, Akshay Zambre, and parents-in-law, Mangal and Arvind Zambre, have been arrested. Her sister-in-law, Akshata, has also been named in the complaint.

The investigation is underway.