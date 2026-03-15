Pune: Nearly 200 People Attack 14 Muslim Men During Ramzan Iftar Near Bopdeo Ghat; FIR Filed

Saswad Police Station (Pune Rural Police Force) | File

Pune: A case has been registered after nearly 200 people allegedly attacked 14 Muslim men who had gathered to break their Ramzan fast near Bopdeo Ghat in Bhiwari in Pune District on Friday evening, police said.

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Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh said an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons at Saswad Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force). He said further investigation is underway.

According to police reports, the victims had gathered near a pond in the area for iftar when a large group reached the spot and confronted them. The crowd allegedly questioned why they were there and asked about their right to the land.

Before the group could respond, the mob allegedly surrounded them and assaulted them with sticks and iron rods, eyewitnesses said. Several people were injured in the attack.

One of the injured, Abrar Khan, claimed that they were heavily outnumbered and were attacked without warning. He alleged that the attackers pulled off their caps and beat them. He also claimed that local people had earlier warned against openly practicing Muslim customs in the village.

Efforts to Identify Attackers Ongoing: Police

The incident triggered tension in the area after videos of the clash surfaced on social media soon after the attack.

Later, members of the Muslim community from Kondhwa gathered outside the Saswad police station and demanded immediate arrests in the case.

SDPI leader and activist Taj Siddiqui alleged that the police delayed the registration of the FIR. He claimed the attack was planned and carried out by people from nearby areas. He also said some victims suffered serious head injuries.

Police have booked the unknown accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Officials said efforts are on to identify and arrest those involved.