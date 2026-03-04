Pune: Beer Bottles Hurled At Mosque During Ramzan In Rasta Peth; 1 Arrested | Representational Image

On Tuesday evening at Rasta Peth in Pune, unidentified persons allegedly hurled beer bottles at a mosque amid the ongoing holy month of Ramzan. The incident occurred around 6.20 pm near Daruwala Pul Masjid.

According to the complaint filed by Abdul Aziz Abdullah Bhes (67), a business trustee and Vice-President Trustee of Daruwala Pul Masjid, he and other trustees were preparing sharbat near the Wajuh Khana area of the mosque for distribution as part of the ongoing Ramzan observance when bottles were suddenly thrown from the direction of Nagzari. The bottles struck the mosque wall and shattered. Upon inspection, the broken pieces were identified as beer bottles. Trustees and activists present at the scene immediately alerted police personnel stationed outside the mosque.

Following the complaint, police and local residents moved towards the Nagzari side, where they found a group of 3-4 persons allegedly consuming alcohol in the open premises beneath the building of Jeevandhara Vidyalaya in Rasta Peth. On noticing the approaching crowd, the suspects attempted to flee.

Police managed to apprehend one individual identified as Ronit Vishal Pawar, a resident of Rajewadi behind Kirad Hospital, Nana Peth. During preliminary questioning, Pawar allegedly disclosed the names of other suspects who fled the scene, including Akshay Dorge, Sahil Bhorde of Daruwala Pul, Tejas Jadhav and Yash Phulaware of 15 August Chowk, and another individual from Warje Malwadi.

The complainant has alleged that after consuming alcohol, the accused threw empty beer bottles towards the mosque premises, hurting religious sentiments and creating a law-and-order situation during the holy month of Ramzan.

A case has been registered at Faraskhana Police Station, and further investigation has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Shivraj Nagnath Hale. Police officials stated that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to maintain peace and communal harmony while the investigation continues.