Pune Municipal Corporation Clears 6,500 sq ft Of Illegal Structures Outside Rameshwaram Cafe In Zone 4 Drive | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive under Zone 4 on Wednesday, clearing unauthorised constructions from front margin areas at several prominent locations in the city.

The action was jointly undertaken by the Building Development Department and the Anti-Encroachment Department of PMC. During the drive, encroachments at Neco Garden, Samabr Hotel Lane, Krishna Hotel Chowk, Ganpati Mandir Chowk and in front of Rameshwaram Cafe were removed.

Civic officials said that illegal extensions and structures had been erected within mandatory front margin spaces, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and obstructing smooth traffic movement. As part of the operation, approximately 6,500 square feet of encroached area was cleared.

PMC authorities stated that the drive is part of an ongoing effort to enforce building regulations and ensure that public spaces and road margins remain free from unauthorised constructions. Further action is expected in other parts of the city in the coming days.