 Pune Municipal Corporation Clears 6,500 sq ft Of Illegal Structures Outside Rameshwaram Cafe In Zone 4 Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Municipal Corporation Clears 6,500 sq ft Of Illegal Structures Outside Rameshwaram Cafe In Zone 4 Drive

Pune Municipal Corporation Clears 6,500 sq ft Of Illegal Structures Outside Rameshwaram Cafe In Zone 4 Drive

The action was jointly undertaken by the Building Development Department and the Anti-Encroachment Department of PMC. During the drive, encroachments at Neco Garden, Samabr Hotel Lane, Krishna Hotel Chowk, Ganpati Mandir Chowk and in front of Rameshwaram Cafe were removed

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Clears 6,500 sq ft Of Illegal Structures Outside Rameshwaram Cafe In Zone 4 Drive | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive under Zone 4 on Wednesday, clearing unauthorised constructions from front margin areas at several prominent locations in the city.

The action was jointly undertaken by the Building Development Department and the Anti-Encroachment Department of PMC. During the drive, encroachments at Neco Garden, Samabr Hotel Lane, Krishna Hotel Chowk, Ganpati Mandir Chowk and in front of Rameshwaram Cafe were removed.

Read Also
Pune Crime News: 18-Year-Old Son Of Prominent Businessman Rescued From Kidnappers In Nasrapur
article-image

Civic officials said that illegal extensions and structures had been erected within mandatory front margin spaces, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and obstructing smooth traffic movement. As part of the operation, approximately 6,500 square feet of encroached area was cleared.

PMC authorities stated that the drive is part of an ongoing effort to enforce building regulations and ensure that public spaces and road margins remain free from unauthorised constructions. Further action is expected in other parts of the city in the coming days.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Viewership Records, Crosses 500 Million In India
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Viewership Records, Crosses 500 Million In India
Study In India Drive: Centre Targets 2 Lakh Foreign Students Annually By 2030
Study In India Drive: Centre Targets 2 Lakh Foreign Students Annually By 2030
Holi 2026 Confusion: Maharashtra Govt Debunks Viral Claim Of March 4, Says Only March 3 Declared Public Holiday
Holi 2026 Confusion: Maharashtra Govt Debunks Viral Claim Of March 4, Says Only March 3 Declared Public Holiday
Mumbai: 'Sacred Games' Actor Rajshri Deshpande Diagnosed With Early-Stage Breast Cancer, Undergoes Successful Surgery
Mumbai: 'Sacred Games' Actor Rajshri Deshpande Diagnosed With Early-Stage Breast Cancer, Undergoes Successful Surgery

Follow us on