Pune: NDA’s Historic 150th Passing Out Parade Held At Khadakwasla; 353 Cadets Graduate

NDA’s Historic 150th Passing Out Parade Held At Khadakwasla; 353 Cadets Graduate | Sourced

Pune: The National Defence Academy (NDA) celebrated a historic milestone on Saturday as 353 cadets, including 18 women cadets and 24 cadets from 12 friendly foreign countries, graduated during the 150th Passing Out Parade at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla.

The grand ceremony marked the culmination of training for the NDA’s 150th course and was reviewed by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. The event concluded with a spectacular flypast by Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft, drawing applause from thousands of spectators.

Displaying exceptional discipline and precision, the cadets marched past the quarterdeck before crossing the ceremonial “Antim Pag” to the tune of Auld Lang Syne, symbolising their transition from cadets to military officers.

The parade was attended by proud parents, senior military officials, dignitaries, school students, civilians, and serving and retired members of the Armed Forces.

The parade was conducted by Lt Col Avinash Pandey, Sena Medal, the academy adjutant, while academy cadet captain Mayank Choudhary of Lima Squadron commanded the contingent.

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A total of 353 cadets participated in the parade. Among them were 18 women cadets, reflecting the NDA’s growing inclusivity, and 24 international cadets representing 12 friendly foreign nations.

Addressing the gathering, General Dwivedi congratulated the graduating cadets and reviewed the parade during the Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Ceremony.

During the event, the reviewing officer presented the president's gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal to the cadets who secured first, second and third positions, respectively, in the overall order of merit.

With their graduation, the cadets will now proceed to their respective pre-commissioning training academies and service institutions, taking the next step towards becoming officers in the Armed Forces.

The passing-out parade marked a significant chapter in the history of the National Defence Academy, reinforcing its legacy of producing military leaders committed to service, excellence and nation-building.