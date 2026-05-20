Pune: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi To Review NDA’s 150th Passing Out Parade On May 30 | IMA

Pune: The prestigious Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy will be held on May 30 at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla.

General Upendra Dwivedi will review the parade as the Reviewing Officer. Around 355 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force are set to pass out during the Spring Term 2026 parade, marking the completion of their military and academic training at the Academy.

Ahead of the parade, the Convocation Ceremony of the 150th Course will take place on May 29 at Habibullah Hall within the NDA campus. Kiran Bedi will attend the ceremony as the Chief Guest and address the graduating cadets.



The Academy, led by Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi and Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Varma, continues its legacy of training future military leaders through its tri-services model of education and military instruction.



Recognised as one of the country’s premier military institutions, the NDA provides integrated training to cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force, focusing on military skills, academics, discipline and leadership development.

The Passing Out Parade will include ceremonial drills, inspection of contingents, presentation of medals and awards, fly-pasts by military aircraft and helicopters, and the traditional “Antim Pag” ceremony, symbolising the cadets’ transition into commissioned officers and future leaders of the Armed Forces.

The event is expected to witness the presence of senior military officials, families of cadets and invited dignitaries, making it a proud and emotional occasion for the graduating cadets and their families.