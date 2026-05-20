Pune: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped In Lift In A Society At Sinhagad Road | file pic

Pune: In a heartbreaking incident, a seven-year-old boy lost his life after reportedly getting trapped inside a lift at a residential apartment on Sinhagad Road in Pune.

The deceased child has been identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhrit (7). The tragic incident took place around 10:30 pm on Monday at Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Nimbaj Nagar area.





According to information received, Shivansh was playing in the society premises when he entered the lift alone. After pressing the buttons inside, the lift reportedly started moving. However, before reaching the tenth floor, the lift suddenly got stuck.

After a long time, residents of the society noticed that the child was missing and alerted others. The police were informed immediately, following which fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the boy from the lift. Unfortunately, he had already died by the time he was brought out.

During the preliminary investigation, no major technical fault was found in the lift, officials said. It has also come to light that the maintenance of the lift was being handled by the housing society.



Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector of Sinhagad police station said, a case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway. Accordingly action will be taken.