Pune Builder Dies By Suicide After Suffering ₹15 Crore Fraud; 4 Booked | Representative Image

A 61-year-old businessman from Pune allegedly died by suicide after suffering an alleged financial fraud of ₹15 crore linked to a construction project. In connection with the case, the Deccan Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly abetting the suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Milapchand Jain, a resident of Salisbury Park and a construction businessman. Based on a complaint filed by his son, Mohit Ashok Jain, Deccan Police registered a case against Nathusingh Rajpurohit, Satish Rajpurohit, Bhagwan Rajpurohit and Prahlad Choudhary.

According to police, the incident took place on May 10 between 3:45pm and 4pm at Hotel Coronet on Apte Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area of Pune.

Police said Ashok Jain was involved in the construction business and was developing a project named “Prachit Heights” in Kondhwa. The accused allegedly cheated him of nearly ₹15 crore in connection with the project, due to which he was under severe mental stress.

Investigators said Jain allegedly consumed a poisonous substance inside a room at Hotel Coronet and died by suicide.

After Jain’s mobile phone remained switched off, his relatives approached the Swargate Police Station and filed a missing person complaint. During the investigation, police tracked CCTV footage and found that he had left home on a two-wheeler and reached the hotel on Apte Road.

When police reached the hotel, they found the room locked from the inside. After opening the room, Jain was found dead.

In the complaint, Mohit Jain alleged that the financial fraud and resulting harassment drove his father to take the extreme step.

Police Sub-Inspector Ajay Bhosale is conducting further investigation into the matter.