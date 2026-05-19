Pune: MIT ADT University Students Create India’s Largest Radio-Controlled Electric Airplane | Sourced

Pune: In a landmark achievement for student-led aerospace innovation in India, students of MIT Art, Design and Technology University have successfully designed, developed, and flown India’s largest radio-controlled (RC) electric fixed-wing airplane, “Project GARUDA,” under “Team Skytrek.”

The airplane, developed entirely by students of the School of Engineering & Science – Department of Aerospace Engineering and funded by MIT ADT University’s Centre for Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship for Young Aspirants (CRIEYA), features a massive 9.25-metre wingspan and an all-up weight of 261 kilograms, making it the largest and heaviest radio-controlled electric airplane built in India.

The university sanctioned a total funding amount of ₹48,00,000 (Forty-Eight Lakhs) for the project under CRIEYA. Following its successful flight, Project GARUDA has now been officially included in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for the following achievements:

* India’s Heaviest RC Airplane (261 kg)

* India’s Largest Wingspan RC Airplane (9.25 metres)

* Asia’s Largest Radio-Controlled Electric Airplane

* Asia’s Heaviest Student-Built RC Electric Airplane

This achievement marks a major milestone in experiential learning, advanced aerospace research, and student-driven innovation in India.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Dr Mangesh Karad, along with Dr Rajesh S., Provost Dr Sayalee Gankar, Dr Ramchandra Pujeri and Dr Mohit Dubey, with continued support from Dr Sudarshan Sanap, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, Dr Kamlesh Kulkarni, Dr Sunil Dingare and Dr Santosh Darade.

The airplane was entirely designed, fabricated, assembled, tested, and operated by students. The team independently handled:

* Airframe design and structural fabrication

* Aerodynamic and stability analysis

* Integration of Pixhawk flight controller systems

* RTK-GPS-based navigation and telemetry

* Electric propulsion system integration

* Flight testing and remote piloting operations

* Structural validation and propulsion optimization

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Mangesh Karad said:

“Project GARUDA reflects the true essence of experiential and innovation-driven education. Our students transformed classroom knowledge into a nationally and continentally recognised aerospace achievement through dedication, resilience, research, and teamwork. Such projects prepare India’s future aerospace leaders and innovators.”

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The journey of Project GARUDA has been one of perseverance and engineering excellence. Over nearly four years, the student team encountered multiple technical and operational challenges, including propulsion failures, structural redesigns, flight-controller tuning issues, adverse weather conditions, runway limitations, and failed flight attempts.

Despite setbacks during earlier testing phases in 2024, the students continued refining the airplane through detailed flight-data analysis, redesign studies, aerodynamic validation, and systematic testing methodologies.

Recognising the project’s immense research potential and educational value, MIT ADT University – CRIEYA sanctioned funding in three phases. This support enabled the team to:

* Develop a 1:6 scaled prototype for aerodynamic validation

* Upgrade propulsion systems using advanced T-Motors technology

* Improve structural integrity and flight safety

* Conduct dynamic thrust and taxi testing

* Enhance telemetry, steering, and control systems

The project ultimately achieved a successful, stable take-off, controlled flight, and safe landing on 4 May 2026 at Dhule runway, establishing a new benchmark in student-led aerospace innovation in India and Asia.

The initiative also received mentorship and encouragement from renowned aviation personalities, including Shital Mahajan and Captain Amol Yadav.

Looking ahead, the student team now aims to establish a startup venture to further develop the platform into:

* An e-VTOL electric air taxi prototype

* A mothership platform for swarm-drone systems

An advanced UAV research and testing platform for defence and civilian applications

Project GARUDA today stands not only as a record-breaking engineering achievement recognised by both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records, but also as a powerful symbol of India’s growing capabilities in student-led research, UAV technologies, electric aviation, and aerospace innovation.