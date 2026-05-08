Pune, Nashik Top Corruption Hotspots In Maharashtra: ACB Report | AI-generated

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) data, Pune range has once again emerged as one of Maharashtra's biggest corruption hotspots, recording the second-highest number of cases for two consecutive years, trailing only Nashik.

The alarming figures expose how deeply corruption continues to thrive across government offices in the Pune range despite repeated crackdowns and tall claims of transparency.

According to the year-wise data of the ACB, the Pune range registered a staggering 149 corruption cases in 2024, making it the second-highest in the state after Nashik’s 154 cases. Shockingly, the numbers remained high in 2025 as well, with Pune recording 124 cases, again securing the second spot behind Nashik’s 138 cases.

Pune range includes major districts such as Pune, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli, indicating that corruption is not confined to a single office or department but is spread across multiple cities and government departments.

The data paints a grim picture of rampant bribery, illegal gratification, disproportionate assets and abuse of power continuing unchecked in public offices.

Despite frequent trap operations by the ACB, corrupt officials appear fearless, with government employees allegedly continuing to demand bribes openly for routine work.

Shockingly, even Pune city alone has witnessed an alarming rise in corruption-related action. In 2025, Pune city recorded 47 cases, while 20 cases have already been registered till April 2026.

The back-to-back figures from Pune expose a harsh reality -- bribery and misuse of authority continue to flourish, and ordinary citizens are still being forced to pay the price for basic government services.

2024

Range - Total Cases

Nashik - 154

Pune - 149

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 114

Amravati - 68

Nagpur - 62

Nanded - 61

Thane - 74

Mumbai - 39

2025

Range - Total Cases

Nashik - 138

Pune - 124

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 109

Thane - 83

Amravati - 73

Nanded - 59

Nagpur - 54

Mumbai - 42