Pune-Nashik Rail Project: Satyajeet Tambe Demands Direct Route via Sangamner, Says ‘Struggle Will Continue’ | Sourced

Nashik: MLA Satyajeet Tambe is pursuing the matter with the government to ensure that the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project is routed via Sangamner. Declaring, “The struggle will not cease until the train is running,” he has made a significant disclosure regarding the government-appointed committee.

Tambe claimed that the committee headed by Dr Anil Kakodkar was given a 60-day timeframe. However, even after 25 days had elapsed, the government had not provided the committee with the necessary railway-related information.

For the past two years, Tambe has been spearheading a campaign for the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project. Sharing updates on social media, he made assertions regarding the submission of information by the committee and the government.

Tambe has repeatedly raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly, demanding a direct route for the Pune-Nashik railway. Although the government agreed to appoint an expert committee, no progress was made for several months. Consequently, a protest was held on August 9 (Kranti Din). Before this, the government had announced the formation of a committee chaired by Dr Anil Kakodkar.

Subsequently, a public agitation for the railway project began. Tambe put forward two key demands: first, that the committee’s 60-day deadline should not be extended under any circumstances; and second, that the committee should visit various talukas and villages to understand public sentiment instead of merely examining technical points on paper. Tambe said the government accepted both demands and provided a written assurance to that effect.

However, 25 days of the committee’s 60-day timeframe have already elapsed. Although discussions have taken place with Dr Kakodkar, it has emerged that the government has not yet submitted the necessary information. Tambe expressed dissatisfaction over the delay, calling the situation a matter of serious concern.

There is no opposition to the Pune-Ahilyanagar or Nashik-Shirdi railway lines. However, excluding the original Pune-Nashik railway route, which was intended to follow a direct path, is unjust, Tambe said. Strong sentiments on the issue exist not only among people of Sangamner taluka but also in Sinnar, Akole, Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur and Khed talukas. Tambe emphasised that the next 35 days would be crucial.

Urging people to raise their voices and convey the message to the government, Tambe said that while he has faith in the government, it is essential to continue the struggle. He made it clear that the agitation would not cease until the direct Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed railway becomes a reality and would intensify day by day.

“The struggle will not stop until the trains are running,” he said.