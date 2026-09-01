Nashik: Draft Electoral Roll Released; Citizens Can File Claims, Objections Till Sept 30 |

Nashik: The draft electoral roll for Nashik district has been published, and eligible citizens whose names are missing from the list, as well as those wishing to submit claims or objections, have been asked to do so by September 30, 2026. District Election Officer and Collector Ayush Prasad also appealed to young citizens who will attain the age of 18 on or before October 1, 2026, to enrol themselves as voters by submitting Form 6 along with the required declaration and documents.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Hall of the Collectorate on Sunday evening, Prasad said lists of ASDD voters whose names have not been included in the draft electoral roll, along with the possible reasons for their exclusion, have been made available for public inspection at local self-government offices, tehsil offices and the offices of Electoral Registration Officers. The information has also been published on the Nashik district administration’s official website. The exercise aims to ensure that no eligible voter in the district is deprived of inclusion in the electoral roll.

Citizens whose names are missing from the draft roll and new voters who will turn 18 by October 1 can apply for inclusion through Form 6. Form 8 can be used for corrections in existing entries, while Form 7 can be submitted to seek deletion of an entry or raise an objection. The applications are also available online through the Election Commission’s voter services portal.

Prasad cautioned that making a false declaration or statement while applying for inclusion, correction or deletion of a name could attract imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is currently underway, with emphasis on transparency, accuracy and inclusiveness. Large-scale distribution of enumeration forms has been completed, followed by the registration and verification process.

Technology is also being used to identify discrepancies and inconsistencies in personal details and age, and records containing similar photographs. Prasad clarified that the process is not limited to collecting enumeration forms but also involves technical verification of the information received. Notices will be issued wherever necessary, and voters will be allowed to present their case and submit relevant documents before any final decision is taken.

Prasad appealed to all eligible citizens, particularly first-time voters, migrant voters and those whose personal details have changed, to verify their names and particulars in the draft electoral roll. He also said representatives of recognised national political parties would be involved in the review process through meetings at various levels, from polling stations to constituencies.

Political parties that have not yet appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have also been urged to do so. The district administration, he said, is making special efforts to ensure that the electoral roll revision process is completed accurately and transparently at every village, ward and polling-station level.