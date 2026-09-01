Nashik: 70% Work Pending On 35 Major Kumbh Road, Bridge Projects; March 2027 Deadline Nears |

Nashik: Although development works worth thousands of crores have been sanctioned for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, several key projects remain incomplete. In particular, the progress of 35 major infrastructure projects undertaken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation is reportedly only around 30%, posing a major challenge for authorities to complete the remaining works within the stipulated deadline.

The Municipal Corporation’s Public Works Department is currently undertaking 28 road projects and seven bridge projects over the Godavari River and its tributaries. These projects cover approximately 150 km and involve an estimated expenditure of around ₹1,400 crore. However, most of these road and bridge works are still at around the 30% completion stage.

Slow progress of bridge projects

Among the bridge projects, the bridge over the Nasardi River at Milind Nagar has shown relatively better progress, with around 45% of the work completed. However, several other bridges and road projects remain in their initial or intermediate stages. Unless the pace of work is significantly accelerated in the coming months, completing all major projects by March 2027 could prove difficult.

Delay in administrative approvals

Municipal authorities have attributed part of the delay to the late receipt of administrative approvals. Instead of receiving approvals for projects simultaneously, clearances were reportedly granted in phases, reducing the time available for actual execution.

Compared with preparations for the 2015 Kumbh Mela, delays in planning and administrative approvals have affected the implementation schedule this time, raising concerns over whether all infrastructure works can be completed on time.

Massive development plan, huge workload

The state government has approved a massive development plan for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The plan includes extensive infrastructure development involving roads, bridges, water supply, electricity, river ghats, sanitation, technology and security.

With several government departments and agencies involved, hundreds of individual works have been approved or proposed. Major infrastructure projects alone represent a massive workload that must be completed within a limited period.

Challenge ahead of deadline.

With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2027, the next several months will be crucial. Authorities will have to ensure faster execution of projects while maintaining construction quality.

Based on the available progress figures for the 35 major road and bridge projects, approximately 70% of the work is still pending. This has raised questions among citizens and public representatives about how many sanctioned works have actually started and how many will be completed before the Kumbh Mela.

Key highlights

35 major road and bridge projects underway

28 road projects and seven bridges

Approximately 150 km of roads involved

Estimated project cost of around ₹1,400 crore

Most projects are only around 30% complete.

Nasardi River bridge work at Milind Nagar is about 45% complete.

Approximately 70% of the work remains pending.

Delays in administrative approvals have affected implementation.

Completing major works by March 2027 remains a significant challenge.

Coordination or execution delays?

The preparations involve multiple agencies, including the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, infrastructure agencies, water resources authorities, electricity distribution agencies, police and local bodies.

Effective coordination among these departments, along with timely land acquisition, administrative approvals and tender procedures, will be critical. Recent coordination meetings have also highlighted concerns over delays and coordination among various agencies.

While thousands of crores have been sanctioned for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the real test will now be the speed and quality of execution. With around 70% of several major road and bridge works still pending, the coming months will be decisive in determining whether Nashik is fully prepared for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.