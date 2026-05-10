Pune Murder Case: Father-In-Law Arrested After Allegedly Killing Daughter-In-Law In Nanded City

Pune: Baramati Man Allegedly Murdered Over Land Dispute; Father, Stepmother & Stepbrother Booked | Representative Image

Pune: A man accused of murdering his daughter-in-law in Pune’s Nanded City area has been arrested by the Jalgaon Local Crime Branch (LCB) after remaining absconding for eight days, police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Bhanudas Bhaskar Chaudhary. He was wanted in connection with the murder of his daughter-in-law, Swati Tejas Chaudhary.

The Incident…

According to police, the incident took place on May 2 in Pune’s Nanded City area following a domestic dispute inside the family. Investigators said the accused allegedly attacked Swati Chaudhary on the head, leading to her death.

After the murder, the accused allegedly locked the house from the outside and fled the spot. A murder case was subsequently registered at Haveli Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force).

Arrest Made By Jalgaon Police…

While Pune Police teams were searching for the accused, the Jalgaon Local Crime Branch received confidential information that he was hiding in the Mehrun village area of Jalgaon city.

Acting on the tip-off, the LCB team laid a trap near the Mahadev Temple in the Mehrun area and successfully detained the accused. Police officials said the operation was carried out swiftly, and the accused was taken into custody without incident.

After preliminary questioning, Bhanudas Chaudhary was handed over to the Pune Police for further investigation into the murder case.

Investigation Ongoing…

Police said the arrest is expected to help investigators gather more details about the incident and the circumstances that led to the killing.

The murder has shocked residents of Nanded City, with many expressing concern over the brutal nature of the crime. The case has also drawn attention because the accused allegedly killed his own daughter-in-law over a family dispute.

Further investigation is underway.