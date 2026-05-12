Pune Municipal Employee Murdered In Katraj; Police Suspect Illicit Relationship Angle | Representative Image

Pune: A 38-year-old man working with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was allegedly murdered with a sharp weapon in the Ambegaon area of Katraj on Sunday night. Police suspect the murder was linked to an alleged illicit relationship.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kshirsagar, a resident of Samarth Heights in the Indrayani Nagar area of Telco Colony in Ambegaon. A case has been registered against two persons in connection with the murder, police said.

About The Incident…

According to investigators, Kshirsagar was employed in the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation and was married. On Sunday night, after having dinner, he was standing outside his house when two men allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Police said the attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault. Kshirsagar sustained serious injuries and died in the attack.

After receiving information, Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine from Ambegaon Police Station reached the spot along with a police team. Officers carried out a preliminary inquiry and began collecting evidence from the area.

During the investigation, police found that the murder may have been triggered by suspicions related to an alleged illicit relationship. However, officials said further investigation is underway to establish the exact motive and sequence of events.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused persons who are currently absconding.

Another Similar Case…

The incident comes days after another murder case in Pune that was also allegedly linked to an illicit relationship. In the earlier case from Mundhwa, a woman who operated a beauty parlour was found murdered after being strangled inside a car. Her body was later dumped near a garbage depot in the Keshavnagar area.

The Crime Branch had arrested Pandurang Devrao Shinde (44), currently residing in Chandan Nagar and originally from Beed district, in connection with that case. Investigators had then stated that the murder was linked to both an alleged illicit relationship and a financial dispute.

Police officials said investigations in both cases are ongoing.