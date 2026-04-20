Pune: PMC Contract Security Guard Found Murdered In Deccan Riverbed, Throat Slit

Deccan Police Station (Pune City Police Commisisonerate) | File Photo

Pune: The murder of a contractual security guard working for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) came to light on Sunday (19th April) around 7:30 AM. The deceased security guard has been identified as Krushal Kasbe (age 42, resident of Ganj Peth).

Krushal’s body was found in an open space in the riverbed area of Deccan. It was observed that his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon.

Police Constable Akash Balasaheb Sonawane (age 32, resident of Shivajinagar Police Colony) has filed a complaint at the Deccan Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Rawale stated that the police suspect two individuals in this case and are currently searching for them.

Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Deccan Police Station is conducting further investigation. This incident has caused a major stir in the Deccan area, creating an atmosphere of fear among citizens.

The police conducted a panchnama at the spot and sent the body to the hospital for an autopsy. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may have been committed due to an old rivalry or personal reasons; CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

Furthermore, special teams have been formed to track the movements of the suspects, and the police have expressed confidence that the accused will be arrested soon.