Pune Municipal Corporation To Issue Construction Transferable Development Rights (TDR) For Development Plan Reservations | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to introduce a new policy to issue construction Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to developers who undertake construction on reserved plots in the city’s Development Plan (DP). The policy is in its final stages and is expected to be implemented soon.

The move comes in response to the growing financial burden on the civic body in acquiring and developing reserved land across the city. Under current land acquisition laws framed by the central government, authorities are required to pay nearly double the ready reckoner rate for acquiring land, making the process significantly expensive for the municipal administration.

Officials said that this high cost has slowed down the development of several reservations in Pune’s development plan. Many landowners also prefer direct cash compensation rather than Floor Space Index (FSI) or traditional TDR, further complicating land acquisition.

As a result, several reserved plots remain undeveloped despite being acquired. Over time, some of these vacant plots also face encroachment.

According to civic records, out of 1,598 reservations included in the 1987 Development Plan revision for the old city limits and the Development Plan for the 23 merged villages, only 339 have been developed so far. This means that barely 20 per cent of the planned reservations have been implemented. Several reservations meant for public amenities such as fire stations, parks, and schools still exist only on paper.

To address this issue, PMC plans to allow developers to construct public amenities on reserved land after it is taken into possession. In return, the developers will be granted construction TDR, which can be used elsewhere for development.

City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar said the provision for construction TDR already exists in the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), and the municipal corporation has prepared a policy accordingly.

“The policy for issuing construction TDR is in the final stage and will be implemented soon,” Pawaskar said.

Under the proposed system, the TDR will be calculated by dividing the cost of construction by the area involved and multiplying it by a factor of 1.35. The value of the land during the construction period will also be taken into account while determining the TDR.

Civic officials believe the policy will help accelerate the development of long-pending reservations in the city while reducing the financial burden on the municipal corporation.