VIDEO: Massive Crowd At Newly Opened Ikea Store At Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar | Sourced

Pune: Excitement among shoppers appears to be running high following the opening of the new IKEA outlet in the city, with huge lines seen outside the store at Phoenix Marketcity Pune in Viman Nagar. A video circulating on social media shows a massive crowd gathered near the store entrance, with long queues forming inside the mall as hundreds of people waited patiently to enter the newly launched outlet.

The Swedish home furnishings giant recently opened its first physical store in Pune at the popular mall, attracting huge footfall from shoppers eager to explore the brand’s range of furniture and home decor products. In the viral video, visitors can be seen crowding the corridor outside the store, while security personnel manage the queues as shoppers wait for their turn to enter. The long lines and packed mall corridors indicate the strong public response to the store’s launch.

The outlet, spanning approximately 32,000 square feet, marks the company’s entry into Pune’s retail market and is its sixth store in India. The launch has generated significant buzz among residents who have long awaited the brand’s presence in the city.

In the video shared online, large crowds can be seen gathered near the entrance of the store, with shoppers waiting in long lines to get inside. The rush reflects the excitement among Punekars following the launch of the global retail brand’s outlet in the city.

Shoppers visiting the mall said the store witnessed heavy footfall throughout the day, with many people coming specifically to experience the newly opened IKEA outlet. The crowd inside the mall and outside the store indicates strong interest among residents in the brand’s affordable home furnishing products.

Located in the bustling Viman Nagar area, Phoenix Marketcity Pune is one of the largest shopping malls in the city and a major retail destination, which likely contributed to the large turnout following the store’s opening.

The video showing the packed store and long queues has since been widely shared on social media, highlighting the overwhelming response to the new IKEA outlet in Pune.