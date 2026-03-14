Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Undergoes Surgery For 29-Year-Old Wrestling Injury; Says He Will Be On Rest For A Month | Sourced

Pune: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol has undergone surgery for a long-standing leg injury and will remain on mandatory rest for about a month, he said in a post on social media on Saturday.

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Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Mohol said the injury dates back nearly three decades to his wrestling days. He said he had sustained the injury during a wrestling bout in Kolhapur around 29 years ago. This is the same injury which eventually forced him to give up the sport he loved, and that's what made him enter the field of politics.

According to Mohol, he had ignored the injury for years, but the pain had gradually increased recently. Doctors later advised that surgery was the only option left, making it necessary for him to undergo the procedure now.

Mohol said the timing of the surgery was difficult, as it coincides with the ongoing Parliament session and several other commitments. These include official travel, staying connected with people from his Pune Lok Sabha constituency and preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Kesari competition.

In his message, Mohol apologised to citizens and supporters for being unavailable for public engagements during the recovery period. He said he would require at least one month of rest as advised by doctors.

The minister expressed confidence that he would recover soon with the support and blessings of citizens and return to public service with renewed energy after the recovery period.