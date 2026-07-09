Pune Municipal Corporation Repairs Roads, Clears Palkhi Routes Ahead Of Warkari Procession

Panvel Municipal Corporation intensifies road repair and resurfacing work across key nodes including Kamothe, Kharghar and Kalamboli | File Photo (Representative)

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed road repairs and maintenance work across major procession routes to facilitate the smooth movement of lakhs of Warkaris through the city.

According to the civic body's Road Department, 185 potholes were repaired across different ward offices by July 7 as part of the pre-Palkhi preparedness drive. The works also included restoration of damaged utility and stormwater chambers, footpath repairs, drainage improvements, removal of construction debris and trimming of roadside tree branches.

On the Old Mumbai–Pune Highway, PMC repainted road dividers and kerbs, replaced a damaged stormwater drain chamber cover near the hatchery and cleared accumulated debris. Repairs to a utility chamber near Wakdewadi Bus Stand are underway, while tree branches along the central divider have been pruned to improve visibility.

At Sangamwadi Road, road dividers have been realigned to facilitate smoother traffic movement during the procession.

On the Solapur Road stretch under the Pune Cantonment Board, the civic administration restored footpaths between Dhobighat Arch and Bhairoba Nala, repaired around 20 utility chambers and cleared construction debris. Drainage improvements were also carried out at two flood-prone locations near the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Gate to prevent waterlogging during the pilgrimage. Potholes were filled using granular sub-base material, with paver blocks laid at required locations.

Within PMC limits, repair work is continuing between Bhairoba Nala and Ravidarshan Chowk, where potholes are being filled and damaged chambers and footpaths are being restored. Officials said the remaining works are being completed on priority before the Palkhi enters the city.

Similar maintenance has been carried out on the Hadapsar Gadital–Saswad Road up to the PMC boundary near the Gliding Centre and Shani Maruti Temple, where chamber repairs, footpath restoration and pothole filling have been completed.

In the central city, debris has been cleared near Alka Talkies on Laxmi Road, two utility chambers have been repaired, and potholes between Hamze Khan Chowk and Sonya Maruti Chowk have been filled.

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At Bhavani Peth, PMC repaired eight stormwater drain chambers between Palkhi Vitthoba Temple and Gul Ali, removed two unfinished speed breakers and installed new iron chamber covers near Aruna Chowk.

On Alandi Road, two BRT bus stops and sections of the BRT corridor between Vishrantwadi and Yerawada Mental Hospital Chowk have been dismantled. Chamber repairs, road cleaning and debris removal have also been completed to ensure an unobstructed route for the annual Palkhi procession.