Pune: Traffic DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakare Rushes To Help Warkari After He Collapses During Palkhi Procession | WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Traffic DCP Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare Rushes To Help Warkari After He Collapses During Palkhi Procession | Sourced

Pune: A heartwarming moment during the Palkhi procession in Pune was captured on camera when Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare rushed to help a Warkari who suddenly collapsed after reportedly losing consciousness.

The incident took place amid the large gathering of devotees participating in the annual Palkhi procession. As the Warkari fell unconscious on the road, DCP Bhajibhakare immediately reached the spot and personally attended to him before additional assistance arrived.

Eyewitnesses said the senior police officer checked on the man's condition and ensured that he received immediate medical attention. His quick response helped stabilise the situation as other police personnel and members of the public gathered around to assist.

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A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, drawing praise from citizens for the officer's prompt action and compassion. Many users appreciated his presence of mind and willingness to personally step in during the emergency instead of merely supervising the situation.

The incident comes as thousands of Warkaris continue to pass through Pune as part of the annual Palkhi procession, with police and civic authorities deployed across the city to manage crowds, regulate traffic and respond to emergencies.