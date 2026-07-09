Pune: PMC Accused Of Using Ambulances To Transport Medicines Instead Of Patients

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under criticism after allegations surfaced that ambulances meant for emergency patient transport are being used to ferry medicines from the civic body's Central Medical Store at Gadikhana to municipal hospitals across the city.

The issue has raised concerns over emergency medical preparedness, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season when road accidents and medical emergencies tend to increase.

According to the allegations, ambulances attached to PMC-run hospitals, including those in Koregaon Park and Kondhwa, were seen loading cartons and sacks of medicines at the Central Medical Store in Shukravar Peth instead of remaining available for emergency services. The store is responsible for supplying medicines and medical equipment to civic hospitals and dispensaries across Pune.

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The reported practice has drawn criticism from citizens and social activists, who argue that ambulances should be reserved exclusively for transporting patients. They questioned why emergency vehicles were being used for routine logistics when dedicated transport vehicles could be deployed for medicine distribution.

Social activist Rupesh Kesekar said the practice could affect emergency healthcare services. "An ambulance is meant to save lives, not transport medicines. If an emergency patient has to wait because an ambulance is engaged in logistical work, the consequences could be serious. The PMC should immediately discontinue this practice and arrange dedicated vehicles for transporting medicines," he said.

Residents also expressed concern, saying ambulances are a vital public resource and should remain readily available to respond to emergencies. They pointed out that delays in ambulance availability could prove costly for critically ill patients or accident victims, particularly during the monsoon when emergency calls typically increase.

Critics further said that if the civic body is facing a shortage of vehicles for medicine distribution, it should procure dedicated logistics vehicles instead of diverting ambulances from hospitals. They warned that using emergency vehicles for routine supply operations could adversely affect emergency response times.

The allegations have led to demands for the PMC and its health department to review the practice and ensure that ambulances are used solely for emergency patient transport while strengthening the civic body's logistics network through separate transport arrangements.

The PMC had not issued an official response to the allegations at the time of publication.