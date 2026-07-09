Pune Metro To Run Trains Every Six Minutes On July 9 For Palkhi Procession | Sourced

Pune: Pune Metro will operate train services at six-minute intervals on Thursday, July 9, to help manage the large crowds expected during the annual Palkhi procession. The special service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm.

The increased frequency has been introduced to provide a smoother, safer and more comfortable journey for Warkaris as well as regular commuters travelling across the city.

Pune Metro said the special arrangement has been made in view of the heavy footfall during the religious procession. The metro has encouraged citizens to use its services as a faster, reliable and environmentally friendly mode of transport to avoid traffic congestion on city roads.

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Passengers have also been requested to follow station guidelines, cooperate with fellow commuters and ensure a safe and hassle-free journey during the festival.

Pune Metro said the special services are aimed at making travel more convenient while supporting the smooth movement of devotees and the general public during the Palkhi celebrations.