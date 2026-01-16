 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Ravindra Dhangekar’s Wife Pratibha & Son Pranav Both Lose
Pratibha Dhangekar lost to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sonali Andekar in Ward No. 23 (Ravivar Peth–Nana Peth), while Pranav Dhangekar was defeated by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor Ganesh Bidkar in Ward No. 24 (Kasba Peth–Kamala Nehru Hospital–KEM Hospital)

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Shiv Sena Pune City Chief Ravindra Dhangekar’s wife Pratibha and his son Pranav have both lost in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Pratibha Dhangekar lost to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sonali Andekar in Ward No. 23 (Ravivar Peth–Nana Peth), while Pranav Dhangekar was defeated by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor Ganesh Bidkar in Ward No. 24 (Kasba Peth–Kamala Nehru Hospital–KEM Hospital).

Ward No. 23 saw a voter turnout of 51.97%. A total of 40,906 voters cast their votes, which included 21,408 male voters, 19,492 female voters and six transgender voters.

On the other hand, Ward No. 24 recorded a voter turnout of 54.75%. A total of 35,964 voters cast their votes, which included 18,609 male voters, 17,354 female voters and one transgender voter.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.

