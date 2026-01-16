Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP's Sunny Nimhan Posts Dance Video After Party Sweeps Ward No 8 (Aundh-Bopodi) | Video Screengrab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunny Nimhan on Friday posted a dance video after he won the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from the ‘D’ seat of Ward No. 8 (Aundh-Bopodi).

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video and wrote, “Aundh-Bopodi will now be Smart, Sustainable, Safe and Sunny. Thank you to all the citizens of Aundh-Bopodi.”

Not only Nimhan, the other BJP candidates from the ward -- Parshuram Vadekar from the ‘A’ seat, Bhakti Gaikwad from the ‘B’ seat and Sapna Chhajed from the ‘C’ seat -- have also won.

Ward No. 8 saw a voter turnout of 45.12%, which was the lowest across Pune. A total of 43,155 voters cast their votes, which included 21,940 male voters, 21,212 female voters and three transgender voters.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.