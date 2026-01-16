 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP's Sunny Nimhan Posts Dance Video After Party Sweeps Ward No 8 (Aundh-Bopodi)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP's Sunny Nimhan Posts Dance Video After Party Sweeps Ward No 8 (Aundh-Bopodi)

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP's Sunny Nimhan Posts Dance Video After Party Sweeps Ward No 8 (Aundh-Bopodi)

Ward No. 8 saw a voter turnout of 45.12%, which was the lowest across Pune. A total of 43,155 voters cast their votes, which included 21,940 male voters, 21,212 female voters and three transgender voters

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP's Sunny Nimhan Posts Dance Video After Party Sweeps Ward No 8 (Aundh-Bopodi) | Video Screengrab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunny Nimhan on Friday posted a dance video after he won the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from the ‘D’ seat of Ward No. 8 (Aundh-Bopodi).

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video and wrote, “Aundh-Bopodi will now be Smart, Sustainable, Safe and Sunny. Thank you to all the citizens of Aundh-Bopodi.”

Not only Nimhan, the other BJP candidates from the ward -- Parshuram Vadekar from the ‘A’ seat, Bhakti Gaikwad from the ‘B’ seat and Sapna Chhajed from the ‘C’ seat -- have also won.

Read Also
Pune Election Results: NCP’s Rupali Thombare-Patil Climbs Fence At Vote Counting Centre, Video...
article-image

Ward No. 8 saw a voter turnout of 45.12%, which was the lowest across Pune. A total of 43,155 voters cast their votes, which included 21,940 male voters, 21,212 female voters and three transgender voters.

FPJ Shorts
Canada Puts Hold On PGWP-Eligible Field Updates For 2026
Canada Puts Hold On PGWP-Eligible Field Updates For 2026
Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor Meets Family Of Deceased NEET Aspirant In Bihar
Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor Meets Family Of Deceased NEET Aspirant In Bihar
Video - Muslim Man Wearing 'Taqiyah' Rinses Mouth At Golden Temple's Sarovar; Internet Divided
Video - Muslim Man Wearing 'Taqiyah' Rinses Mouth At Golden Temple's Sarovar; Internet Divided
Steve Smith Smashes 4 Consecutive Sixes In Massive 32-Run Over En Route 41-Ball Century | VIDEO
Steve Smith Smashes 4 Consecutive Sixes In Massive 32-Run Over En Route 41-Ball Century | VIDEO

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Read Also
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls: How Many Candidates Won Uncontested Before Final Results Of PMC...
article-image

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets First Win In Ward 16...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets First Win In Ward 16...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: All Muslim Candidates Win In Ward No 19 (Kondhwa...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: All Muslim Candidates Win In Ward No 19 (Kondhwa...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP's Sunny Nimhan Posts Dance Video After Party Sweeps...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP's Sunny Nimhan Posts Dance Video After Party Sweeps...
PCMC Results 2026: NCP-SP City President, Former BJP Mayor & MNS Power Couple Among Major Upsets In...
PCMC Results 2026: NCP-SP City President, Former BJP Mayor & MNS Power Couple Among Major Upsets In...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And...