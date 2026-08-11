Pune: Mulshi Institute Of Retail Management Launches MBA In Healthcare Administration | Sourced

The Mulshi Institute of Retail Management (MIRM) has launched an MBA in Healthcare Administration programme from the 2026-27 academic year, aiming to meet the growing demand for skilled management professionals in India's expanding healthcare sector.

The two-year programme has been approved by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, MIRM Founder Director Dr Saroja Asthana said at a press conference. Executive Director Dr Vilas Pharande and Prof Sunil Chavan were also present.

Asthana said the programme will equip students with practical skills and knowledge in hospital and pharmaceutical operations, medical technology, healthcare analytics and policy. Students will also receive internship opportunities with corporate hospitals, industries, NGOs and healthcare service providers, along with placement support.

Pharande said graduates from various medical disciplines are eligible for admission. The programme is being offered at minimal tuition fees, with government scholarships and concessions available. The last date for admission is August 31.

He said MIRM has maintained a 100% placement record and will provide students with an updated curriculum, experienced faculty, industry guidance, internships and career counselling.

Prof Chavan said MIRM has been serving the education sector for 16 years and aims to strengthen healthcare management education through industry-oriented learning.