Pune: MSRTC Passenger Safety Under Scanner As First Aid Kits, Wi-Fi, Charging Ports Fail At Vallabh Nagar Depot | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Under the Motor Vehicles Act, having a first aid kit in the buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is strictly mandatory. Additionally, it is legally required to provide facilities such as mobile charging points, free Wi-Fi, and fire extinguishers for the convenience of passengers.

However, the ground reality is that the first aid kits installed in these MSRTC buses have been reduced to mere showpieces. Passengers have complained that these things don't work at all and are merely there just for the show.

Passengers allege that even in the case of minor injuries during travel, no necessary items or medicines are available inside the kit. Approximately 6,000 passengers commute daily from the Vallabh Nagar depot in Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Shockingly, first aid kits are completely missing from nearly eight out of every 10 MSRTC buses. Meanwhile, in the handful of buses where these boxes still exist, they are either entirely empty or covered in thick layers of dust.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, for emergency and immediate treatment, it is mandatory for a first aid kit to contain essential items such as antiseptic cream, bandages, cotton, Dettol or Savlon liquid, medical tape (band-aids/stickers), and painkiller tablets.

Passengers Left Distressed

In the name of amenities, passengers are getting nothing but disappointment. Older ST buses have no provision for charging ports at all, but even the charging points in the modern Shivshahi buses remain out of order.

Furthermore, although charging ports have been installed in the new Shivaai buses, they are proving to be completely broken and useless. As a result, charging mobile phones during long journeys has become a major headache for commuters. If passengers do not receive these facilities, they can lodge an official written complaint with the depot manager at the respective bus station.

Passengers’ Plight…

During journeys, passengers often face issues like vomiting, nausea, or minor scratches and injuries caused by damaged bus seats. Passengers say that even a simple band-aid is unavailable on the bus if someone scrapes their hand.

Moreover, the MSRTC had made grand announcements about offering free Wi-Fi service on buses, but this service was not found operational in any bus at the Vallabh Nagar depot.

“Clear instructions are given from our end to conductors to regularly check the first aid kits. We continuously inspect the buses coming to and going from the Vallabh Nagar depot. For buses where first aid kits are found missing, a list will be prepared, and action will be taken immediately to install new kits,” said Vaishali Kamble, in-charge of Vallabh Nagar Depot.

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Sarnaik’s Visits In Vain?

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik conducted a surprise inspection of the MSRTC Vallabh Nagar Bus Depot in Pimpri-Chinchwad after receiving complaints about poor maintenance and passenger facilities a few weeks ago. He found unhygienic toilets, poorly maintained rest rooms for drivers and conductors, inadequate drinking water facilities and non-functional CCTV cameras.

Expressing displeasure over the condition of the depot, Sarnaik directed officials to complete all improvement works within one month and warned of strict action for negligence. He also emphasised better welfare facilities for transport staff, announced affordable Rs 40 tea-and-breakfast combos at MSRTC canteens, and instructed officials to prevent overcharging for MSRTC's Nathjal bottled water.

Despite his visits and seemingly stringent directives, the initiatives have unfortunately not yielded the desired outcomes, as reported by residents and commuters.