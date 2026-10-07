Pune: MPSC Screening Test Cancelled At Pune, Nanded Centres Amid Leak Allegations | FPJ Photo

Pune: Amid the ongoing agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune over alleged irregularities and paper leaks, a screening test for the selection of students for pre-examination training for the MPSC Combined Group B and C examination has been cancelled at two centres in Pune and Nanded.

The Maharashtra government's Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department issued a circular on Tuesday, Oct 07, stating that the screening test at Sun Bright English Medium School in Pune and Marathwada Online Exam Centre in Nanded had been cancelled.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) and Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute (VANARTI) were conducting the examination to select students for pre-examination training for the 2026-27 financial year.

The circular, accessed by The Free Press Journal, stated that the test would be conducted again for all students who had been allotted the two centres. The institutes said details regarding the fresh examination would be announced on their respective websites.

The cancellation has raised fresh questions among MPSC aspirants, particularly as the decision comes amid the ongoing protest in Pune over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that the test had been cancelled because of a question paper leak.

"The question paper is leaked again, that's why they have cancelled it. If this is also a leaked one, we will get this as well in the protest," Pawar said.

He added, "The government and BJP leaders leading this state and country should have some shame that there are so many leaks happening and they are still peaceful sitting on their chairs. The Gen Z of this country and we won't tolerate any injustice from here on."

Pawar's allegation of a question paper leak has not been established in the circular announcing the cancellation. The official VANARTI notice board confirms the cancellation of the examination at the Pune and Nanded centres on Oct 07 but does not, in the publicly indexed notice-board entry, state that a paper leak was the reason.