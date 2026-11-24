Pune: MPSC Renames Assistant Agriculture Officer Post As Krishi Sevak, Clarifies YCMOU Eligibility | AI

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has renamed the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Group C, as Krishi Sevak, Group C, and clarified the eligibility of candidates holding four agriculture-related diploma qualifications from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026. The commission has also issued details of Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation for posts in areas covered under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) in Chandrapur district.

The commission has incorporated the changes through a corrigendum to the recruitment advertisement it originally issued on June 25, 2026, inviting applications for vacancies across various cadres under the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026.

According to the latest corrigendum issued by the MPSC, the commission has changed the designation of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Group C, under the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department to Krishi Sevak, Group C. The revised designation will apply to the post concerned in the ongoing recruitment process.

In another clarification, the commission has recognised four diploma courses offered by YCMOU as equivalent to corresponding diploma qualifications awarded by agricultural universities in Maharashtra. These include Diploma in Horticulture (Fruit Crop Production), Diploma in Horticulture (Vegetable Production), Diploma in Horticulture (Floriculture and Landscape Gardening) and Diploma in Agri-Business Management.

Candidates holding any of these four qualifications will meet the prescribed educational qualification criteria for the agriculture-related post. The clarification is expected to benefit aspirants who have completed these courses through the open university and were awaiting clarity on their eligibility.

The corrigendum has also specified the total number of posts reserved for ST candidates in the PESA areas of Chandrapur district, which falls under the Nagpur division, along with the corresponding category-wise distribution of vacancies.

The MPSC had earlier issued corrigenda on Nov 6, 13, 17 and 20, introducing various changes and clarifications to the original recruitment advertisement.

The commission has clarified that all other eligibility conditions, recruitment provisions and instructions mentioned in the original advertisement and previous corrigenda will remain unchanged. Candidates can access the latest corrigendum and updated recruitment details on the commission’s official website, mpsc.gov.in.