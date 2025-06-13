 Pune: Monsoon Spurs Work-From-Home Push In Hinjawadi, IT Firms Stay Mum
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Monsoon Spurs Work-From-Home Push In Hinjawadi, IT Firms Stay Mum

Pune: Monsoon Spurs Work-From-Home Push In Hinjawadi, IT Firms Stay Mum

Our attempts to reach out to IT firms for comments on their WFH policies were largely unsuccessful. Barring a few companies, none offered to comment

Abhijit SherekarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Monsoon Spurs Work-From-Home Push In Hinjawadi, IT Firms Stay Mum | Unsplash

As Pune city grapples with the earlier-than-expected arrival of the monsoon, the demand for work-from-home (WFH) is gaining momentum among IT employees in Hinjawadi. Currently, major IT companies in Hinjawadi follow a hybrid WFH model, where employees work from both the office and home, depending on the project and company guidelines.

An employee at a major IT firm in Hinjawadi told The Free Press Journal, "As prescribed by the company, we have three days of WFH and two days of work from the office each week." Any request for WFH must be approved by the manager, who has the discretion to grant it or not, he added.

Read Also
When Will Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections Be Held? Details Inside
article-image

Similarly, an employee from Hinjawadi Phase I said they follow an identical framework of three days of WFH and two days of office work. However, he noted that employees are penalised if they fail to attend the office for the required two days. Although the office has a liberal framework, employees must take leave if they cannot come to the office due to bad weather or any other reason. Such leaves are deducted from the paid leave granted by the company, he added.

An employee from Hinjawadi Phase II stated, "In a month, we must work at least 10 days in the office, and the remaining days can be managed from home." However, employees are advised to inform their manager or team leader about their inability to come to the office. He emphasised that the company prioritises timely project completion, regardless of whether the work is done from the office or at home.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Read Also
Hinjawadi IT Park Hit by Flooding Again: Same Spot Waterlogged 3 Times In 20 Days In Pune (VIDEO)
article-image

Many IT employees believe that companies should push for WFH, citing their successful experience with WFH during the COVID pandemic, which proved effective in terms of work efficiency and timely project delivery. They remarked that inconsistencies in WFH policies among companies hamper their productivity and efficiency.

Our attempts to reach out to IT firms for comments on their WFH policies were largely unsuccessful. Barring a few companies, none offered to comment. In a conversation with an official from one of India’s major IT firms, she told the newspaper that the policy depends on the project. She stated, "If the client wants employees to work from home or the office, we comply with the client’s preference, and the same is communicated to the employee."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee

Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee

Infosys, Persistent, Wipro, Cognizant To TCS: Top IT Companies Across All 3 Phases Of Hinjawadi's...

Infosys, Persistent, Wipro, Cognizant To TCS: Top IT Companies Across All 3 Phases Of Hinjawadi's...

Nashik: NMC Elections In December-End Or First Week Of January 2026

Nashik: NMC Elections In December-End Or First Week Of January 2026

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Bad Weather At Pune Airport

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Bad Weather At Pune Airport

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mourns: 22-Year-Old Air India Crew Member Irfan Shaikh Killed In Ahmedabad Plane...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mourns: 22-Year-Old Air India Crew Member Irfan Shaikh Killed In Ahmedabad Plane...