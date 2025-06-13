Pune: Monsoon Spurs Work-From-Home Push In Hinjawadi, IT Firms Stay Mum | Unsplash

As Pune city grapples with the earlier-than-expected arrival of the monsoon, the demand for work-from-home (WFH) is gaining momentum among IT employees in Hinjawadi. Currently, major IT companies in Hinjawadi follow a hybrid WFH model, where employees work from both the office and home, depending on the project and company guidelines.

An employee at a major IT firm in Hinjawadi told The Free Press Journal, "As prescribed by the company, we have three days of WFH and two days of work from the office each week." Any request for WFH must be approved by the manager, who has the discretion to grant it or not, he added.

Similarly, an employee from Hinjawadi Phase I said they follow an identical framework of three days of WFH and two days of office work. However, he noted that employees are penalised if they fail to attend the office for the required two days. Although the office has a liberal framework, employees must take leave if they cannot come to the office due to bad weather or any other reason. Such leaves are deducted from the paid leave granted by the company, he added.

An employee from Hinjawadi Phase II stated, "In a month, we must work at least 10 days in the office, and the remaining days can be managed from home." However, employees are advised to inform their manager or team leader about their inability to come to the office. He emphasised that the company prioritises timely project completion, regardless of whether the work is done from the office or at home.

Many IT employees believe that companies should push for WFH, citing their successful experience with WFH during the COVID pandemic, which proved effective in terms of work efficiency and timely project delivery. They remarked that inconsistencies in WFH policies among companies hamper their productivity and efficiency.

Our attempts to reach out to IT firms for comments on their WFH policies were largely unsuccessful. Barring a few companies, none offered to comment. In a conversation with an official from one of India’s major IT firms, she told the newspaper that the policy depends on the project. She stated, "If the client wants employees to work from home or the office, we comply with the client’s preference, and the same is communicated to the employee."