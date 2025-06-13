 When Will Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections Be Held? Details Inside
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are expected to continue with the four-member ward system

Friday, June 13, 2025
article-image
When Will Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections Be Held? Details Inside | Representational Image

Stating that the Indian Constitution mandates grassroots democracy through periodic elections to local bodies, the Supreme Court last month directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify the long-pending local body elections within four months.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Maharashtra government has instructed municipal corporations—including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad—to complete the delimitation process and publish the final ward structure by September 4.

article-image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are expected to continue with the four-member ward system. However, ward boundaries are likely to be redrawn due to the merger of 34 villages into the PMC. As per reports, the number of corporators in the PMC is expected to increase from 163 to 165 across 42 wards.

When will the elections be held?

An official stated that the delimitation process will take around 55 to 60 days to complete. “So, the elections are likely to be held at the end of October or early November,” he said.

article-image

Another official mentioned that elections are unlikely to be scheduled during Diwali (October 17 to 23). “No party prefers elections during Diwali. The likely window is either before or after the festival. But given the delimitation timeline, post-Diwali elections appear more feasible,” he added.

A third official noted, “There is a high probability that the newly elected members will be sworn in after Diwali, even if elections are held before the festival.”

