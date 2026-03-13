Pune: MNS Students’ Wing Targets SSC Board Officials Over Alleged Paper Leak, Demands Fair Probe | Sourced

Members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Thursday gheraoed officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s Pune divisional office over the alleged leak of the ongoing SSC (Class 10) examination question papers that were circulated on the Telegram app.

The MNVS leaders visited the divisional board office and confronted the divisional chairman, questioning how the board could declare that no paper leak had occurred even before the police investigation into the matter was completed.

Dhananjay Dalvi, president of MNS student wing Pune, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Making such a statement before the conclusion of the police probe raises serious doubts and questions whether there was an attempt to shield someone involved in the alleged incident. We demanded a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the allegations."

The delegation stated that if any truth is found in the claims of a paper leak, strict action should be taken against those responsible without showing leniency.

"There are possibilities to hide the real accused. The involvement of board officials, the management of educational institutions or private coaching class operators cannot be ruled out, and therefore, the investigation should examine all angles and trace the issue to its root," Dalvi said.

The ongoing uncertainty regarding the possibility of a re-examination has created confusion among lakhs of students and is causing mental stress to those who have appeared for the exam honestly.