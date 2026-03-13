IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Rain And Hail In Pune, Vidarbha, Marathwada And Khandesh From March 17-20 | FP (Representative Pic)

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of Maharashtra between March 17 and March 20. The weather activity is expected to affect mainly the regions of Pune, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and parts of central Maharashtra, according to the IMD.

According to the officials, the change in weather conditions is likely to bring moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds in several districts. The IMD has also indicated that the situation may intensify between March 18 and March 20, with the possibility of hailstorms at isolated places in some districts.

The unseasonal weather activity may affect agricultural operations in the state, especially at a time when harvesting of rabi crops is underway in many regions.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has advised farmers to store harvested produce in safe locations or keep it properly covered to prevent damage from rain or strong winds. Farmers have also been urged to keep a close watch on the latest weather updates and plan agricultural activities accordingly while taking necessary precautions to minimise possible losses to standing and harvested crops.