Pune: MNS Holds Symbolic Swimming Protest Against Water Cuts, Questions Planning As Canal Overflows | FPJ Photo

Pune: Highlighting what it termed a disparity in the city's water management, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday organised a symbolic swimming protest in the Mutha Right Canal near Janata Sanskrutik Hall at Janata Vasahat in the Parvati area of Pune. The party questioned the administration over the release of water through the canal even as Pune residents face the prospect of further water cuts.

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Through the unusual protest, MNS leaders demanded accountability for the water being released from the dams and sought the cancellation of the proposed water-cut schedule. The party questioned why citizens were being asked to manage with a restricted water supply while a substantial quantity of water continued to flow through the canal.

MNS Pune City leader Sainath Babar said the party had been protesting against the water cuts for the past month, alleging that nearly 18 TMC of water had flowed away after the monsoon due to inadequate planning. He claimed that the administration had already implemented a one-day water cut in the city and was preparing to introduce a three-day water cut after Diwali.

Babar said, “For the last one month, this water has been continuously flowing through the canal, which is almost full to the brim. Our question is simple – where is this water actually going? The government says that dam water should be used only for drinking purposes, but nobody has provided a clear account of how this water is being utilised.”

He also criticised elected representatives for allegedly remaining silent on the issue, despite the ruling party having MPs, MLAs and corporators in Pune. He demanded transparency regarding the quantity of water being supplied for agricultural and drinking purposes to villages downstream.

Senior MNS leader Rajendra (Babu) Wagaskar also questioned the administration's water distribution planning, demanding that officials disclose how the water released through the canal over the past 30 days had been utilised.

Wagaskar said, “Pune has plenty of water flowing through its canals, yet people in the city are being told that there is not enough water to drink. If the government claims that this water is being supplied for agriculture and drinking purposes in villages, it should clarify which villages are receiving it and how much water is being supplied.”

He further demanded that the release of water through the canal be stopped and that the water be retained in the dams to meet the city's drinking water requirements.

The MNS has demanded a transparent water audit, proper distribution planning and an immediate reconsideration of the proposed water cuts.