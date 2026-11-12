Pune: Priyanka Chopra's Family To Sell Koregaon Park Bungalow For ₹6.5 Crore |

Pune: Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra, mother and brother of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have agreed to sell their bungalow in Pune's Koregaon Park area for ₹6.5 crore. The property has been sold to real estate firm Suroj Buildcon, according to property registration documents reviewed by consultancy firm Liases Foras.

The sale agreement was registered on October 21, 2026. The bungalow is located in Liberty Co-operative Housing Society on North Main Road in Ghorpadi village. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹45.5 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

The property stands on a 3,754 sq ft plot. It has a ground-floor built-up area of 2,180 sq ft, along with a 950 sq ft basement. The bungalow also has a 2,232 sq ft garden and a 400 sq ft parking area.

Bungalow was leased out in 2024

The property was previously rented out by Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra. In March 2024, they entered into a leave and licence agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Pvt Ltd, a company operating in the co-living and co-working space. The agreement set the monthly rent at ₹2.06 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹6 lakh, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The family has also made other property investments in Koregaon Park. In August 2017, they purchased another property measuring 4,800 sq ft in the locality for ₹5.6 crore, according to Maharashtra registration records reviewed by Square Yards.

That property was leased out in February 2025 for a monthly rent of ₹2.25 lakh. The five-year agreement included a 5% annual increase in rent, taking the monthly amount to ₹2.73 lakh in the final year. The expected rental income over the lease period was estimated at around ₹1.49 crore.