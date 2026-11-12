Pune: Shivajinagar Records Minimum Temperature Of 14.6°C As Morning Chill Continues | PTI

Pune: Pune woke up to a cool morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Shivajinagar station dropping to 14.6 degrees Celsius. The reading was 0.8 degrees below the seasonal average, indicating a noticeable chill during the early hours.

According to IMD data, the minimum temperature was recorded on Thursday, November 12. The city did not receive any rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am. Relative humidity stood at 78% at 8.30 am.

While mornings and evenings remain relatively cool, temperatures are expected to rise during the day. The IMD forecast puts Thursday's maximum temperature at around 32 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies across the city.

The weather is expected to remain largely dry over the next few days. The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on November 13, with temperatures likely to range between 14 and 32 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature could rise to 33 degrees on November 14 and 15, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 15 degrees.

The forecast also indicates a gradual rise in daytime temperatures to 34 degrees by November 17 and 18. Minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 15 and 16 degrees during this period. No weather warning has been issued for Pune in the IMD's forecast through November 18.

With clear skies and no significant rainfall expected, the city is likely to continue experiencing cool mornings followed by warmer afternoons. Residents may notice the difference in temperatures between the early morning and afternoon hours.