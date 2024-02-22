Pune: MIT-WPU's Team Vegapod Hyperloop Receives Praise From Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently invited the team to his official residence in New Delhi |

Team Vegapod Hyperloop, a student-driven research team from MIT World Peace University, is dedicated to the scalability and development of hyperloop technology. The team implements novel technologies on subscale hyperloop prototypes and has consistently showcased India’s technological prowess at various international forums.

Their groundbreaking work in the domain of hyperloop technology recently earned praise from Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who invited the team to his official residence in New Delhi. The Union Minister reviewed their research work and urged the team to seek help from NITI Aayog to further their efforts.

Team Vegapod Hyperloop’s delegation to the minister’s house included faculty members Prof Dr Ganesh Kakandikar (Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology), Prof Dr Shivprakash Barve (Programme Director, School of Mechanical Engineering), and students Arkoday Basak (Team Captain), Shubham Gandhi (Team Manager), and Shubham Apsangi (Team Vice-Captain).

Under the leadership of Dr Omkar Kulkarni, Team Vegapod Hyperloop is constructing a modest hyperloop prototype to be demonstrated at ETH Zurich, Switzerland, representing India at the 2024 edition of the European Hyperloop Week. This endeavour not only showcases India's technological innovation but also underscores the transformative potential of hyperloop technology, offering myriad benefits such as reduced carbon footprint, enhanced travel efficiency, and unprecedented speed. As the world seeks sustainable and forward-thinking transportation solutions, the emergence of hyperloop technology becomes increasingly imperative.