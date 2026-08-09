Pune: MIT-WPU Students Win Gold & Bronze At Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship | Sourced

FPJ News Service/Pune: MIT World Peace University students Tanisha Koticha and Sayali Wani won three medals at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026, held in New Delhi.

Koticha won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event. She also won a bronze medal in the women’s doubles event with Wani.

The university felicitated both players for their performance. MIT-WPU Executive President Dr Rahul V Karad and Executive Director Dr Aditi Karad congratulated the players and wished them success in their future competitions.

Koticha and Wani are both pursuing a second-year BBA in Business Analytics at MIT-WPU. They have represented the university at national and international competitions and are known for their aggressive playing style and technical skills.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Rahul V Karad said the medals reflected the university’s efforts to support students in both academics and sports.

“The medals won by these two students are a testament to MIT-WPU’s commitment to nurturing talented students to compete at the global level. This achievement further strengthens our policy of giving equal priority to both education and sports,” he said.

Dr Aditi Karad said the performance was the result of the university’s sports development policy.

“This success at the Commonwealth Championship is a direct outcome of our sports development policy. It further reinforces our commitment to sporting excellence for future generations. We are extremely proud of our students’ achievement,” she said.

The players were mentored by Dr Vaibhav Wagh, Director of Sports at MIT-WPU. Registrar Prof. Ganesh Pokale and Wagh also congratulated the players on their performance.